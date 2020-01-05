#Oduu_Ammee

Poolisiin Oromiyaa torbbee darbee OPDO/ODP/PP dhan ebifammaan sun OPDO dhan kijibamaani kana booda dangaa Oromiyaa eegduu jeechuu dhan dirree waraanaati gara Lixaa fi kibbati ergaani sun kuno hundishi daraa tatee jirtii.

An haftee gara 2500 WBO ti arkka keenyaa jiruu.Yeroo amma kana balaan Poolisoota Oromiyaa irra gahee bayyee cimma akka tahee jirruu dha . Waan Interneti fi networkii lixaa fi kibbaa irra motummaan Itophiyaa kuteef waanuma kanafi akka dubbiin kuni gadii hin banee social media irrati. Kanafu maatiin Poolisoota kana waan ijooleen sanii irra jirran eega ebbefamani booda osoo hin turiin motummaa akka gaafatan garii turee. Kana booda Poolissiin ganda kun WBO irrat warana bantuu akkasumma taatii motummaan Nafixanyaa kana wajiin awwalamtti.

Mindeffamtoota Bixiginnaaf:

TPLF abaaruudhaan quuqama Oromoof gonkumaa hin qabne fakkeeffachuun hin danda’amu. Dhugumaan quuqama san kan qaban silaa tahee ergamtuu ta’aniifii waggaa 27f Oromoo lafarraa muxuq hin godhan ture. Harra eega qabsoon Oromoo dirqiidhaan ishee dhahee isaanirraa adda baasee booda eenyuun gowwoomsuuf dhama’u? Kun Oromoo arrabsuun wal hin caalu.

Paartiin Bilxiginnaa Paartii ajaa’ibaa sabni Xoophiyaa hawwiin eeggataa jirudha. #Baartii Bilxiginnaa faana fuuldurri keenya ኣማርኛ fi ምንልከኛdha. Bilxiginnaa filachuun ብርሃኑ ነጋ filachuudha

How Abiy and the OPDO are going to win the election.

Do you remember Kenya’s last election?

Burtukaan Midhagsaa didn’t hire the Dubi campany that let Uhuruu Keeniyaataa win

the last election without a reason.

1. In Kenya’s case, this very company printed excessive election materials being bribed with tens of millions of dollars. 2. Raila Odiingaa protested the election results after finding out the corruption 3. Uhuruu Keenyiyaataa gets the head of the IT killed because the guy refused to introduce the corrupted system known as algorithm which reduces or increases the election results transmitted electronically. 4. After killing the IT director, Uhuuruu appointed new IT director who agreed to use the corrupt algorithm and the election result was multiplied for Uhuruu and reduced for Odiingaa. 5. Uhuruu Kenyataa was declared a winner via such corrupt means. 6. The Kenyan supreme court rejects the results after learning the Dubai company corruption 7. Raila Odiingaa refused to take part in the second election demanding the removal of the election commissioner. 8. Uhuruu became winner because Odiingaa refused to participate in the second run off election In empire Ethiopia’s upcoming election case; Burtukan midhgsaa hired the same corrupt Dubai company and the same game is going to be played to ensure Abiy’s chance of winning the election. This is the only way the OPDO can remain in power and they have already told us that they will win 100%. The question; Can we get hold of Odiingaa and seek some help? At least in terms of learning about the corrupt Dubai printing company? Rundassa Eshete Note: The Ex TPLFfoot-soldierABIYI/OPDO has No compass moral and truth to criticise OROMO Federalist forces making an alliance with TPLF!!!!!!!