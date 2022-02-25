ODUU AMEE Guyaa Araa Tarkanfii Fanon Amharaa Umata Oromo Iratii Fudhatee Gargarsaa Finxaleyii

ATV: ኣገዳሲ ጭብጢ ቪድዮ – ላዕለዎት ኣዘዝቲ ወራሪ ሰራዊት ኢሳይያስን ኣብዪ ኣሕመድን ኣብ ወራር ትግራይ ብሓባር ውግእ እንትመርሑ ዘርኢ ሓድሽ ቪድዮ

#Breaking: new video exposes Ethiopian & Eritrean generals attacking Tigray hand-in-hand. The video shows Brigadier Genera Hadish Ephrem of Eritrea. This war was planned by @AbiyAhmedAli & #Isaias long before Nov 4,2020. Will add subtitle. @RAbdiAnalyst @martinplaut @StalinTeklu pic.twitter.com/WU5IKU3Xq2 — Tigray Voice (@TigVoice) February 25, 2022

#Ethiopia: Transport Ministry Says 44 Projects Open To Foreign Investors

Transport and Logistics Minister Dagmawit Moges briefs new ambassadors on investment opportunities for foreigners in the sector

The Minister of Transport and Logistics, Dagmawit Moges, urged newly appointed Ethiopian ambassadors to draw foreign investors to Ethiopia’s transport and logistics sector.

She said the Ministry of Transport and Logistics identified 44 projects in which private investors, including foreigners, would be attracted to engage.

She said the ministry conducted a feasibility study on some of these projects, intending to provide opportunities for private investors to engage in the sector.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, on her part, said the ambassadors are expected to promote such projects for foreign investors to further assist efforts to develop the transport sector.

The capacity training that has been given to the newly appointed ambassadors for the last three days has continued today with various subjects of deliberation.

FBC Who will invest in Ethiopia???