Obboleeysi keenya murteeysaan(Teknoon) du’a oromoon hundi du’aa jiru du’e!

Asnake Molla Dear Dr. Henok G. Gabisa , who ever comes who ever goes has nothing to do with the oromo people, as long as the system is against the oromo people! Set target and focus on that! Struggling the dictatorship and waiting for justice from dictators can not go together! It is a must to choose one! Let all of us struggle for justice, equality and freedom! Yaaz laqaaqintun qeerroo teenyaa nujalaa fixii!!!

The hate crime against the Oromo is on the rise in the US. We heard multiple similar cases in the last few weeks. ‬This is not my car. The victim sent it to me!

‪“They broke into the car and left the ABO flag left on the ground. I had my wallet and other valuable items in the car but nothing was stolen except the flag.”‬

Henok G. Gabisa