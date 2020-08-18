Obboleeysi keenya murteeysaan(Teknoon) du’a oromoon hundi du’aa jiru du’e!
Duuti nuuf haara miti silaa osoo isaaniif tahee, nu hunda nu fixu ture, akka rabbiif jirra. Ammallee rabbi nu waliin jiraatu.
Gumaa kee bilisummaa haa ta’u Murtee!
Jannata keessa boqadhu!
Ragaa waldhaansa Jawaar Mahaammadii fiWamiicha Qeerroo 12/12/12 ilaalchisee
የጀዋር መታተመም, የኦሮሚያ ዉሎ እና የእቶ በቀለ ገርባ ችሎት
Biltxiginnaan wal hunkuraa jirti. Jaarmayi kun hundi idaadha. Kisaaraadha. Filannoodhaan hindhudne. Mormiin itti fufa!
Takele uma kantiibaa irraa ka’e ministeera ta’e
Lammaa Magarsaa ka’ee nama biraa bakka buufate
Adanech Abebe kaatee Gedion timotiwos bakka buufte.
Waan gurbaan Gedion jedhan kun dalagu xiyyeeffannoodhaan jala buunee hordofnee isin beeksisa. Gurbaa garraamii Bilxiginnaan ofitti fuutee balleessite.
Ummata irratti bakka waljijjiiru bar!
Via: Henok G. Gabisa
Asnake Molla Dear Dr. Henok G. Gabisa, who ever comes who ever goes has nothing to do with the oromo people, as long as the system is against the oromo people! Set target and focus on that! Struggling the dictatorship and waiting for justice from dictators can not go together! It is a must to choose one! Let all of us struggle for justice, equality and freedom! Yaaz laqaaqintun qeerroo teenyaa nujalaa fixii!!!
HIRIIRA BAHUUN SAGALEE DHAGEESSISUUN MIRGA HEERAATI. MIRGA KEESSAN KABACHIISAA!
The hate crime against the Oromo is on the rise in the US. We heard multiple similar cases in the last few weeks. This is not my car. The victim sent it to me!
“They broke into the car and left the ABO flag left on the ground. I had my wallet and other valuable items in the car but nothing was stolen except the flag.”
