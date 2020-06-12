“Obboleessi Koo Miseensa ABO Waan Ta’eef Abbaa Fi Haadha Koo Ajjeesan”: Sintee Asshaagire

Ilma isaaniitu bosona seene jedhanii Haadhaa fi Abbaa ajjeesan. Mee akkamitti ilmi waggaa 18 ol tahe abbaa fi haati itti gaafataman?

“Maatiin kun, Waxabajjii 5 bara 2020 galgala mana isaanii keessaa gad waamamanii itti dhukaafamuun ajjeefaman.” VOA

Dear Gadissa Homa, more informations trickling in from insider informants that these two ugly faces are essentially behind this “Prime TV” stuff project

FYI: Just to be fair, we would like you to know that we are working on to find out who confiscated Dhaabaa Dabalee’s blood money built plaza in Burayu (now an agricultural minister of Oromia) during the era of the late President of Oromia state, Mr Alemayehu Atomsa.

Stay tuned!

ወዳጄ Gadissa Homa ሆይ፣ ጉዳዩን ካነሳኸው ዘንዳ…

ይህ ሚዲያ ስራ ለመጀመር ሃያ ሚሊዮን ብር ከብልጥግናው መንግስት ካዝና ሊተላለፍለት ቀጠሮ ተይዞለት ባለበት ሁናቴ፣ የኦሮሚያ ትምህርት ቢሮ ለመደመር መጽሃፍ የህገወጥ ግዥ 3.4? ሚሊዮን ብር ወጪ አድርጎ የላከበት ደብዳቤ ሾልኮ ወደ ህዝቡ ሲወጣ ጊዜ፣ የዚህኛውም ፕሮዤ ተመሳሳይ እጣ እንዳይገጥመው ተደናግጠው እንዳቆዩት ነበር አንዳንድ ሸልከው የወጡ የውስጥ መረጃዎች የሚያሳዩት። አሁን ለቀቁላቸው ማለት ነው? ፋንሲ ኮምፒዩተሮች ተደርድረው ይታያሉ

Gadissa Homa

ለማንኛውም ከህዝብ ዓይን የሚሰወር ነገር አይኖርምና አትቸኩል dhiiሮ

ይሄ መንግስታዊ ቴሌቭዥን ሥርጭት አልጀምረም?

ስሙን ግን ETV Reason ለምን አላሉትም?

Waan akkanaa nama Oromoo irraa dhagaya jedhee takkaa yaadee hin beeku. Kaadree Bilxiginnaa DC jirtu takkatu “Minilik Oromoodha. Sirni inni geggeessaa tures sirna Oromooti. Kuni beekkamuu qaba” jette

Ferhan Abdulselam

It was an incredible moment downtown. Intensity ended with an officer and a march participant taking a knee together and talking about how to move forward. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ShTXRXgtzM