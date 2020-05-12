Asfaw Beyene

I invite you all to read Jarso Gobena’s comment below, under my posting on “Dereje Haile’s interview of Dawud Ibsa …” So many untold stories yet to be told.

Jarso Gobena Prof. Asfaw Beyene

I agree. It was powerful.

Obbo ዳውድ ከወለጋ ወደ ማእከላዊ እሰር ሲመጡ የአጀባቸው አንድ ግርማ የሚባል ደግ ሰው ነበር ።አሁን አሜርካ ይኖራል ብለዉ ሰለገለጹት ግለሰብ ትንሸ ማለት ፈለኩኝ። ግርማን በቅርበት አውቀዋለሁ። አርስ ተወልዶ የአደገ በተማሪዎች

እንቅሰቃሴ ሲሳተፉ የነበረ ለኦሮሞ ጥያቄ positive አመለካከት ያለው ነው። የእህቶቹ ልጆች በዚህ ትግል ውሰጥ አጥቷል ። ደዉድ በሰመመን ውሰጥ ሆን ሁሉንም አያሰታውሰም እንጅ የመጀመሪያ እርዳታ የተደረገው በሙግ ክልንክ ነው። እንደደረሱም አዚያው እንድገሉት በደከመ ድምጽ ይጠየቃል። የደህንነት ሀላፍው እንግደለው ሲል ግርማ ይቃወማል። ከዚያ ነጉሴ ፋንታ ወደነበረበት ግምብ ይወሰዱታል። ንጉሴ ከዚያ በፌት አስሮት ሰለነበረ በአሸናፊነት ሰሜት እኔ ማነኝ ሲለው በሰመመን ሆኖ እያለ ፍርሀት ንም ሳያሳይ ሰሙንና የደርግ አባል መሆኑን ነገረወ ። ከአሰር ፈታንህ ለመን ጫካ ገባህ ብሎ ጥያቄ ሲያቀርብለት አሮሞ ያልተመለሰለት ጥያቄ አለው ። ለዚህም ወደ ጫካ ወጣሁ ይላል። ንጉሰ ፋንታ በመልሱ ተገርሞ ነቀምቴ ላይ ያወጣታል ወደዚያው ውሠዱ ብሎ አዘዘ። ነቀምቴ በተደረገው ሰብሰባ ዳውድ ይቀርባል። ግርማ ቃለጉበኤ ጸሐፍ ነበር። ዳውድ ይጠይቃል መልሱ ኦሮሞ ያልተመለሰ ጥያቄ ሰላለው ትግል መግባቱን በዚሁ ትግሉ አምኖ መታገሉን ገለጸ። በመጨረሻም የውሳኔ ሀሳብ ሲሰጥ በሞት ይቀጣ የሚል ተነሳ። በዚያ ሰብሰባ ላይ የኦሮሞ ልጆች ነበሩ። በድምጽ በለጡና ሞቱ ቀርቶ አ,አ እንድሄድ ተወሰነ።

ግርማ የፖቲካውን ክፍል ወክሎ ከፖልሰ ጋር ሆኖ ጉዞ ተጀመረ። አምቦ ደረሱ። ፖሊሲ ን ለአነ አስረክበው ብሎት ምሳ አብረው በሉ። በዚያች ቆይታ ብዙ ሀሳብ ተለዋወጡ ። ግርማ ከንጉሴ ፋንታ ጋር ሳይግባባ ቀርቶ አ-አ ተቀይሮ ከመጣ በኋላም የፌረዉን ጉዳይ ይከታተላል። በደረሰበት ነገር ያዝናል። ቆራጥነቱን አውርቶ አይጠግብም። እኔ ዳውድ ሲጠፋ ከደስታው የተነሳ ደውሎ ነገረኝ። ብዙ ጊዜ ከቆየን በኋላ ዳውድን ያሰመለጡት እነ እከለ ናቸዉ የሚል ረፖርት ሰመጣ ባለው ሀላፍነት ተከላከለ። እሰመላጩን ጓደኛዬን ጠየኩት። እናንተ ተኙ ሥራዉ ተሠርቶ አል። አለኝ። ግርማ ዳውድን ካለገኙሁ ብሎ ኢዝህ አሜርካን አገር ተገናኝተው ምሳ አብረው በልተዋል። ዳውድ አላወቀውም። የድሮ ነገር አንስቸ ሰሜቱን አልጎዳም ብሎ አልተረከለትም። ግርማ የራሱ Memory እየጻፈ ነው ። በመንግስት እጅ ወድቆ አርሱ የሚያውቀው ከ 5 ጊዜ በላይ ሞትን የመለጠ ጀግና ይለዋል obbo ደውድን ። ይሄን የዓላማ ሰው ሕይወቴ የትግሉ ነው የለን ጀግና አንዳንድ ሰዎች ተራ ወረ ሲያስወሩበት ያማል። በመጨረሻ አስመላጬ ጓደኛዬ አለማየሁ እና ነቀምቴ ለይ እንዳይሞት ደምጽ የሰጡትን በሙሉ አመሰግናለሁ።

ትግሉ ዛሬም ቀጥሏል። ሚልየን ዳውዶች ተፈጥረዋል። መልሱ ሩቅ አይሆንም።

ደረጀ ኃይሌ ከኦቦ ዳውድ ኢብሳ ጋር – Benegerachin lay ep 5 @Arts Tv World