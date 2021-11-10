Obasanjo ‘ the representative of the union of East Africa’ has returned to the capital of Tigray region Mekelle for the second time.
Obasanja who is mediating to stop the conflict in Ethiopia has met Abiy Ahmed the prime minister of Ethiopia for the first time, the president of Ethiopia Sahleh Work, the president of Oromia Shimelis, after that he traveled to Mekelle. There he met the leaders of Tigray including Debretion and Getachew and he came back after that. Addis Ababa yesterday Tuesday he traveled to Amhara region and Canfar and today he went back to Mekelle to meet TPLF leaders there.
The wars are going on ‘The first international community of Africa is trying to stop the war and come to the table for discussion.
In Ethiopia you will see something that amazes you everyday.
The prisoners of the Ethiopian military who were taken by the Tigre and returned.
TPLF forces have brought them into trouble.
The army of the Oromia people liberation forces were all the centers from the region of Oromia to Addis Ababa.
The general commander of the Oromia Liberation Army for two days said that his troops are under control in the capital
The Amhara people are still carrying out strong army organisations when Addis Ababa was taken to an empty place.
