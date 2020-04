Nuti gabrummaa jibbina malee, gabroota hin jibbinu.

Gabrootni gaafa bilisummaa argatan nama guutuu ta’u; akka nama guutuu ta’aniif immoo bilisummaa argachuu qabu, Qabsoon keenyas gabroota keenya mooraa gabrummaa keessa yaafnee akka bilisummaaf hiriiran taasisuu dha.

As irratti waanti hubachuu qabnu ni jira. Dhibeen gabrummaa hamtuu dha. Yeroo garii namoonni nuti mooraa gabrummaa keessaa yaafnee qabsootti hiriirsine mooraa gabrummaatti deebi’uu danda’a.

By: Najat Hamza

Forever Stand with Justice & Freedom

If you want to stand with something, stand with your people thrown away on the street in millions and facing a pandemic. I ask you to stand with and be a voice to Qeerroos and Qarrees currently languishing in prison because they fought for you. I want you stand with opposition party leaders and supporters for their right to support whoever freely.

FYI: they are still targeting our people all over and arresting them in the middle of a pandemic!

It is an insult to those who put down their lives, limbs, and their aspirations for freedom of their people. What kind of message is some of us trying to send to the world?

You can stand with millions of our people who live in rural areas without adequate water, awareness and outreach in the mist of a Pandemic. You can stand with people who cannot stay out of their daily labor to feed themselves and their family hence exposed to the virus. You can stand with university students expelled from their dreams for no reason another than fighting for what is right. The students who was expelled was over 40,000 last time I heard. Our future is being dismantled, our youth having their legs cut from under them. You want advocate for The Godfather’s of these system today? For what?

By: Najat Hamza

Who is Racist!

Traumatic amnesia is forgetting who caused you harm, why you were targeted & why you are fighting to be free! Your opposer cannot be your savior, your champion or your hero. Compassion is for those who validate your humanity & fight to restore your dignity. A misplaced compassion to your tormentor is an affirmation that your harm is valid.

I grew up here in the West, I know the many ugly faces of racism, it’s implications and how toxic it is. Racism kills. However, racism cannot be used by those who chose a group (Oromo) and others by their identity and inflicted harm to them for 27 years as a defense. What was that called? Wasn’t it racism when you targeted us, our affiliations, a way of life, our resources? Was that inclusiveness? What was uprooting over 2.3 million people from their land and leaving them on the streets without no end insight?

What about arbitrary arrests, torture, death, disappearances and dismantling of families and communities because of who they are, an Oromo? Was that not a racism? Or does it only apply when it is between white and black? What about letting people die of Cholera outbreaks to shield your conjectured up image as TPLF? Are we to make you the champion who stood up against racism all of the sudden?

The last 30 years in Ethiopia was led by those who perfected the science of racism down to its fine details. There are no different kind of racism, racism is racism no matter who carries it out.

Racism is…”prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior”

“I am proud nigga..” out side home.

“We Ethiopians are different from African “

inside home😀

ሌብነት በወንዝ ልጅነት አይሸፈንም!