Now Habeshas are openly saying ‘we are from Levant’.

We have been telling you this for decades. You all are bunch of immigrants to Ethiopia, not just genetically but more in fact of culturally. The cultural signature of Abyssinian has nothing Ethiopian, its language, script, religion etc is completely from Levant, Israel, Egypt and Yemen.

This is also why we say Ethiopia needs big cultural revolution, we can’t send you back to Levant but we can change what Ethiopia should look like. It should look like African, not Levantine or MIddle Eastern.

What about the Agazi stuff though? Alula Solomon I need answer. Is Agazi immigration the same as the Levant one?