Norway Bans Travel From & to Ethiopia Due to Security Concerns

(Schengenvisainfo)—Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Norwegians to refrain from travelling to Ethiopia due to civil war concerns.

Yesterday, the Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency as the rebel group has captured cities from the country’s northern regions and are headed towards Addis Ababa, the capital city of the country, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“The ongoing crisis in Ethiopia is complex and confusing. The fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and affiliated forces, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front / Tigray Defense Forces (TPLF / TDF) and affiliated forces has recently moved south. As of November 2, a state of emergency has been introduced throughout Ethiopia. Visitors are asked to comply with these regulations,” the press release issued by the Norwegian authorities reads.

Just one year after the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmet, received his Nobel Prize for making peace with Eritrea, its neighbouring country, after over 30 decades of fighting, PM Ahmet declared a state of emergency and called on civilians to arm themselves and to protect the capital from being captured.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs in Norway, Anniken Huitfelt, said the deteriorating situation in Ethiopia and its impact on the region is alarming.

“Norway has consistently, including as a member of the UN Security Council, called for a cease-fire, dialogue between parties and unimpeded humanitarian access to Tigray and other parts of Ethiopia,” Minister Huitfeldt said.

According to Reuters, nine anti-government groups are expected to form an alliance that aims to push for a political transition in Ethiopia. Two of them, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Agaw Democratic Movement (ADM), confirmed to Reuters that an announcement on the alliance was true.

But the leading group remains the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which has been fighting against the politics set by the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmet, for over a year now, a conflict that has taken the lives of thousands of people and forces more than two million Ethiopians to leave their homes due to security concerns.

According to CNN, fighting has left thousands of people dead, and they have reportedly dismantled refugee camps, looting, sexual violence, massacres, and unlawful killings. As the United Nations (UN) has estimated, many Ethiopians have fled to Sudan, recording the worst exodus of Ethiopian refugees in the last two decades, as the United Nations (UN) has estimated.

Due to the COVID-19, all visitors to Ethiopia must present a negative PCR test upon reaching the country, which is taken within four days before arrival in Ethiopia. Travellers arriving in Ethiopia without a negative test result must be quarantined for 14 days. Furthermore, travellers may be subject to screening requirements (temperature measurement at a distance) and questions.

Except for Ethiopia, Norway has advised its citizens against travelling to Afghanistan, as the safety concerns have risen due to Taliban forces capturing the country and the former president fleeing the county.

Advice against travel is also imposed for Sudan due to safety-related concerns, which have risen after the coup which occurred in recent weeks.