North Shewa Tigray forces OLA Dessie mayor TDF colonel Guesh Gebru

A general view of the skyline of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Nine anti-government factions will form an alliance on Friday to push for a political transition in Ethiopia, two of the groups said, piling more pressure on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as rebel forces advance towards the capital.
