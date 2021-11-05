North Shewa Tigray forces OLA Dessie mayor TDF colonel Guesh Gebru

November 5, 2021

North Shewa Tigray forces OLA – Dessie mayor – TDF colonel Guesh Gebru

Oromo party warns TDF against entering Oromia – 9 group alliance against PM Abiy

Abiy’s child POWs. Video courtesy of assena
 

Nine Ethiopian groups to form anti-government alliance

By 

A general view of the skyline of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
 
NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Nine anti-government factions will form an alliance on Friday to push for a political transition in Ethiopia, two of the groups said, piling more pressure on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as rebel forces advance towards the capital.

