Nobody respects Oromiyaa’s Constitution, the opposition and government.

If it is ok to use Amharic in Oromiyaa illegally, why not Arabic and English too? Why not also Chinese? If we can put four languages in one billboard, we can fit in one more.

The people who put this billboard probably thought to ‘attract’ voters in Jimma zone by using Arabic just because the people are Muslims, and the ‘language of the Prophet’ is a magnet. Shallow, garbage and dangerous idea that does not match the gigantic name of OLF. OLF did use Arabic in its correspondence when it operated in Arabic speaking countries and needed to seek their support for the armed struggle. Time has changed.

Biyya Oromiyaa