Nobel peace prize committee calls for end to civil war in Ethiopia

(thetimes)—The Nobel peace prize committee has made a rare interjection in Ethiopia’s bloody slide into civil war amid criticism that it was too hasty to honour the country’s prime minister.

Hundreds have died in a military offensive and atrocities since Abiy Ahmed, 44, declared war on the rulers of the dissident Tigray region two weeks ago for defying his authority.

Mr Abiy, last year’s Nobel peace prizewinner, has spurned international pleas for dialogue and de-escalation in the conflict, which threatens the stability of the fragile Horn of Africa and, some fear, ethnic cleansing.

Africa’s youngest leader told the UN and other partners that he would not sit down with rebellious leaders from Tigray until it had restored the rule of law. Regional analysts have