Nobel Committee: Please don’t award the Peace Prize while Ethiopia’s Prime Minister still has his!

Norwegians have joined the Tigrayan community in Norway to protest against the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, while he starves the children of Tigray.

A campaign in Oslo that began on Tuesday is growing every day. On Friday the Nobel committee is due to award its prestigious Peace Prize once again. The protest calls for this not to happen.

The UN estimates that some 5.2 million people are facing starvation and 400,000 are in “famine-like conditions” according to the UN.[1] Children are dying every day.

As Mark Lowcock – until June the UN’s Emergency Relief Co-ordinator argued:[2]

“Abiy has two objectives in Tigray. The first is to starve the population either into subjugation or out of existence. The second is to do that without attracting the global opprobrium that would still, even in today’s fractured geopolitical environment, arise from deliberately causing a massive famine taking millions of lives.”

Source : Eritreahub