No to Oromo double dealers today and forever!

Lenco Lata’

A disgraced old man! Sad really! Ezkeil and the rest of these double dealers want to be leaders of the Oromo now, because their “democratized” Ethiopia is going to remain a pipe dream, whereas a Sovereign and Independent Republic of Oromia is going to be born with the SACRIFICES of our brothers and sisters whom they were CAMPAIGNING to disarm just two years ago! Talk about a shameless bunch!

By No to Oromo double dealers today and forever!

Oromiyaa! Kaabaa Shawaa fi Lixaa baay’een isaa humna WBO bilisa ba’e jira . – https://t.co/t4Zi8IoY8d pic.twitter.com/aS6e0Rdcsz — Kichuu (@kichuu24) November 18, 2021