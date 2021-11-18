No to Oromo double dealers today and forever!
Lenco Lata’
A disgraced old man! Sad really! Ezkeil and the rest of these double dealers want to be leaders of the Oromo now, because their “democratized” Ethiopia is going to remain a pipe dream, whereas a Sovereign and Independent Republic of Oromia is going to be born with the SACRIFICES of our brothers and sisters whom they were CAMPAIGNING to disarm just two years ago! Talk about a shameless bunch!
Oromiyaa! Kaabaa Shawaa fi Lixaa baay’een isaa humna WBO bilisa ba’e jira . – https://t.co/t4Zi8IoY8d pic.twitter.com/aS6e0Rdcsz
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) November 18, 2021
The narcissism of Ezkeil Gebissa has no bounds! Like all merchants of bad ideas, i.e, “intellectuals,” he was running around Oromia telling our people to disarm, just three years ago, because “the Oromo have won!” Oops,NOT QUIET! Now, he wants to show us another NEW roadmap to our Freedom, all over again! LOL…
About two years ago, as soon as he realized that his best friends, the Cadres of the OPDO and Abiy’s Security Forces were waiting for an opportune time to nab him, he run back to the United States, where he knows he will be safe to wait it out for another opportunity for a Ministerial Portfolio from a ‘democratized’ Ethiopia, his third lousy idea. The man has no shame and he thinks Oromo Nationalist are like the rest of his traitor friends, equipped ONLY with short term memory! LOL…
I doubt it that he even informed his “best” friend Jawar Mohammed, of his decision to sneak out of Ethiopia to ‘save his skin,’ lest his plan be known by too many people…