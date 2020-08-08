No rest until OROMIYA shall be free qarree Minnesota ￼￼￼power
Hiriira Mormii Dubartoota Oromoon ‘Washington DC’, ‘Winnipeg Manitoba fi Toronto’tti Adeemsifame
Kumarraa Darajjee -Dhugaa Sabaa- New Oromo Music 2020. Official Video. Gadaa Digital Studio.
ነፍጠኝነት ፀረ-ኢትዮጵያዊነት::
#ኦሮሙማ ከኢትዮጵያውያዊነት በላይ ነው!!! 💪🏽💪🏽🌳❤️🌳❤️
One day after an extended sit-in turned vigil outside of the Ethiopian consulate in Saint Paul, Oromo women are leading a march from the Oromo Community Center of MN to the Governor’s residence in protest against repressive policies in Ethiopia.
A protest that started at the Minnesota State Capitol over violence in Ethiopia is moving through the streets of St. Paul. https://www.fox9.com/live
