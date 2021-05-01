No, President Isaias, your values are not absolute

In an unusually angry article the Eritrean government – of course reflecting President Isaias’s views – argues that the United States leads attack on the country’s sovereignty and independence [see below]

It is a very familiar theme – repeated by Isaias at every opportunity. What he is effectively arguing is that he alone can rule Eritrea, without regard to the rest of the world. It’s what he’s done ever since the capture of Asmara in 1991, and has never bothered to hold an election.

Unfortunately for Isaias it is wrong.

Every treaty that Eritrea has signed since its hard-won independence in 1993 restricts the president’s absolute room for manoeuvre. Or should do so.

Take the UN Charter, drawn up after the terrible experiences of World War Two when the Nazis argued they could do whatever they wanted in Germany. The result? Millions sent to the concentration camps to die.

That is why the UN Charter begins with this preamble.

WE THE PEOPLES OF THE UNITED NATIONS DETERMINED to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, and to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained, and to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.

This is a careful balance between the rights of individuals – “the dignity and worth of the human person” as well as the rights of nations “large and small”.

This is why there is a UN Declaration of Human Rights – which guarantees the rights and freedoms of individuals. By joining the UN Eritrea has signed up to both.

African Union

The African Union Constitutive Act takes a similar stand.

It calls for respect for the rights of states, but also allows for an intervention by members to halt the worst atrocities. Eritrea signed up it – promising to uphold its provisions.

These two rights follow each other:

The Union shall function in accordance with the following principles: (g) non-interference by any Member State in the internal affairs of another;

(h) the right of the Union to intervene in a Member State pursuant to a decision of the Assembly in respect of grave circumstances, namely: war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity; [emphasis added]

Other international courts also stand ready to act if states and their leaders act against their citizens.

These apply to Eritrea – and to President Isaias – whether he likes it or not. Angrily denouncing “interference” in the “sovereignty” of the country are useless. It is not an absolute.

One day Isaias – like other dictators – may be held accountable for his actions: the thousands who have languished in jail without trial; the absence of freedom of speech; the vast numbers rounded up and sent to their deaths in Ethiopia; the failure to hold elections or allow political parties to represent the views of the people and the repression of religious groups.

Hopefully it will be the Eritrean people who will judge Isaias Afwerki. But the international community has an obligation to act and is given that right by the treaties Eritrea has signed up to. One day they may live up to their obligations.

Source: Eritrea Ministry of Information

