No justice, no feast: How hunger strikers are keeping the protest over Oromo’s un just treatment in Ethiopia by Abiy Ahme’s Government.

Day 29. Worst case scenario in the wake of this hunger strike is that we as a nation don’t get the message. None of us want these leaders, or any of our people in harms way. Everyday this lasts is devastating for our community. Seeing the pain the families of the hunger strikers are going through is truly heartwrenching. In knowing some of these people as friends & comrades I can say that they are not people who would engage a hunger strike, risking death, hoping it will mean they alone are freed. I’m sure they are aware that the ETH gvt doesnt hold enough of a conscience to respond to their demands – then why do it? They are trying to wake us up. Not to just free them as individuals, which matters, but so that we realise that in this moment, we must commit, to the point of embracing death if that’s what it costs, to freeing us all.