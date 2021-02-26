No justice, no feast: How hunger strikers are keeping the protest over Oromo’s un just treatment in Ethiopia by Abiy Ahme’s Government.

February 26, 2021

No justice, no feast: How hunger strikers are keeping the protest over Oromo’s un just treatment in Ethiopia by Abiy Ahme’s Government.

Dr. Tsegaye Ararssa

Hiriira mormii Bilxiginnaa biyya America magaalaa Washington Dc.
Yakka Abiyoot addunyaa duratti salphisuun jabaatee itti fufee jira.
 

Day 29. Worst case scenario in the wake of this hunger strike is that we as a nation don’t get the message. None of us want these leaders, or any of our people in harms way. Everyday this lasts is devastating for our community. Seeing the pain the families of the hunger strikers are going through is truly heartwrenching. In knowing some of these people as friends & comrades I can say that they are not people who would engage a hunger strike, risking death, hoping it will mean they alone are freed. I’m sure they are aware that the ETH gvt doesnt hold enough of a conscience to respond to their demands – then why do it? They are trying to wake us up. Not to just free them as individuals, which matters, but so that we realise that in this moment, we must commit, to the point of embracing death if that’s what it costs, to freeing us all.

Abiyyi Ahimad Hatattamaan Aangoo gadhiiisuu Qaba! Jedhan Bulchiinsi yeroo ammaa Joa Baaydan
Oromoon ega Abiyy irra abdii kutee sagalee tokkoon qabsootti galee turee jira. Amma Mootummoonni addunyaas Abiyyi Ahimad rakkoo uumuu malee furuu akka hin dandeenye hubatanii jiru.
Amma kan hafe nama kana bakkaa jiru aangoo irraa kaasuu dha. Kanaaf ammoo biyyoota ollaa Itoophiyaa wajjiin marii eegalanii jiru.
 
President Ameerikaa haaraan Joe Biden kanumaaf kaleessa president Keeniyaa Uhuru kenyatta wajiinn mari’atan fakkaata. Itoophiyaaf qaaniin kana caalu hin jiru. Osoo rakkoon hammataan kana caalu hin dhalatin Abiyyi Ahimad aangoo irraa lakkisuu qaba.
Etana Habte
አንዱ የገዥው ፓርቲ ደጋፊ ዓለም አቀፍ ሚዲያዎች ትግራይ ክልል እንድገቡ መፈቀዱ ከባድ ስህተት ነው በማለት ከታች ያሉትን ስክሪንሸት ሰብስቦ በለጠፈው ምክንያት ከአመት በፊት ጀዋር የተናገረውን ነገር ሼር ለማድረግ ተገደድኩ!!
እነማን ናቸው አማካሪዎች ? እነማን ናቸው ታሳሪዎች?
አይ ኢትዮጵያ !!!

