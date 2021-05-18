‘No food for days’: Starvation stalks Tigray as war drags on
Food insecurity in conflict-hit Ethiopian region remains dire, with increasing reports of people dying of hunger.
In nearly two months, Kiflom Tekleweyni has eaten very little.
The 23-year-old, who was born with an undiagnosed mental illness, and his mother fled their hometown of Dansha in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region in mid-March.
“We have been expecting to receive food aid after we got here,” Kiflom’s mother, Mulu Yirdaw, told Al Jazeera from Shire, a town further east. “But it has been almost two months now. We received nothing.”
Throughout this time, Mulu and her son have found shelter in a small room at the home of a Shire resident and relied on locals giving them kolo, an Ethiopian cereal. But these food donations are irregular and inadequate, as the locals are also struggling, and the pair have previously gone an entire week without eating anything – and on one occasion for more than that.
“The community tries to help us. But there are many displaced and starved people, they cannot feed us all,” said Mulu, 64.
The weeks of starvation have made Kiflom and his mother lose significant weight. Worryingly, Kiflom has reached the point where he can no longer hold any food, his mother said.
