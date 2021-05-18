‘No food for days’: Starvation stalks Tigray as war drags on

May 18, 2021

‘No food for days’: Starvation stalks Tigray as war drags on

Food insecurity in conflict-hit Ethiopian region remains dire, with increasing reports of people dying of hunger.

Kiflom Tekleweyni suffers from high fever and fatigue, according to his mother [Al Jazeera]
By Lucy Kassa

In nearly two months, Kiflom Tekleweyni has eaten very little.

The 23-year-old, who was born with an undiagnosed mental illness, and his mother fled their hometown of Dansha in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region in mid-March.

“We have been expecting to receive food aid after we got here,” Kiflom’s mother, Mulu Yirdaw, told Al Jazeera from Shire, a town further east. “But it has been almost two months now. We received nothing.”

Throughout this time, Mulu and her son have found shelter in a small room at the home of a Shire resident and relied on locals giving them kolo, an Ethiopian cereal. But these food donations are irregular and inadequate, as the locals are also struggling, and the pair have previously gone an entire week without eating anything – and on one occasion for more than that.

“The community tries to help us. But there are many displaced and starved people, they cannot feed us all,” said Mulu, 64.

The weeks of starvation have made Kiflom and his mother lose significant weight. Worryingly, Kiflom has reached the point where he can no longer hold any food, his mother said.

Read More

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.