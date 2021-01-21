No Dramas! Justice must be served to the victims of the fascist Naftegna government.
A call for the international investigation into the assassination of the former FM Siyoum Mesfin is growing.The public commentators and international personalities who knew and closely worked with the late Ethiopian foreign minister Siyoum Mesfin are outraged at his (and his colleages) brutal killing by the Neo-Naftegna fascist government in power.
The world community decry the Ethiopian Naftegna government’s barbarism, uncivilized arbitrary criminal acts, inhumanity and a sheer contempt for democracy and human rights.
Oromo, Teagrayan and the oppressed people of the South in general should get united firmly to demand justice for the cold-bloodly assassainated former governmlent official who used to represent a sovereign country at the international diplomatic arenas, as well as for the murder of the Oromo popular artist Hacalu Hundessa .
Hacalu’s assassinaiton case has also an international dimension, of which the main heavy weight international media had widely reported emphasizing particularly the more than hundred people’s death toll in the aftermath of that tragic incident.
All peace-loving and democratic-minded people in and outside Ethiopia should air their voices at all international association levels, including the African Union and the United Nation’s legal instances.
Justice must be served to the victims of the fascist Naftegna government.
Via: Guta Barka
No Drama!
Ethiopia: ጥብቅ መረጃ – ሃጫሉ ሁንዴሳ እንዴት ተገደለ? | Hachalu Hundessa
Stupid drama !!
