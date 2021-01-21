No Dramas! Justice must be served to the victims of the fascist Naftegna government.

A call for the international investigation into the assassination of the former FM Siyoum Mesfin is growing.The public commentators and international personalities who knew and closely worked with the late Ethiopian foreign minister Siyoum Mesfin are outraged at his (and his colleages) brutal killing by the Neo-Naftegna fascist government in power.