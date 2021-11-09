Nine United Nations workers were arrested in the capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa, a spokesman for the United Nations said this afternoon.

United Nations security officials visited the arrested workers and the United Nations requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia to be released immediately, according to the United Nations spokesman. In New York City.

The spokesman of the Ethiopian government Legesse Tulu and the spokesman of ministry of foreign affairs Dina Mufti did not respond to requests quickly.

In the last few weeks, hundreds of Tigray people have been arrested in Addis Ababa,” Daniel Bekele, the head of the committee appointed by the government for the Ethiopian human rights committee, told Reuters today.

A spokesman for Addis Ababa police said on Monday that the police will only arrest “people” of TPLF. “So this isn’t original and traceable” he said.

The spokesman of the United States Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that people from Tigray ethnic groups are worried about their situation.

Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa

