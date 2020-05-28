Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Prime Minister of Ethiopia on National Holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed on Ethiopia’s national holiday. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message reads as follows,

“I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Ethiopia on the occasion of the National Day of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

I express my sincere desire and commitment to deepen the friendship that has been connecting our peoples for more than 1,400 years now. The best way to do that is to ensure continued development and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. I am hopeful that the newly opened Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Addis Ababa will give new impetus and quality to the ongoing cooperation.

I am deeply impressed by your vision and the Ethiopian government’s firm determination to push ahead along the path of political and socio-economic reforms. I am convinced that it will bring new achievements to friendly Ethiopia in terms of sustainable development.

I wish you robust health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Ethiopia.”