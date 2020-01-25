Nigusu Tilahun spear heading fake student kidnapping drama from Prime Minister’s Office to smear Qeeroo.

It’s taken from Boko Haram play book ” brig our girl back ” but in reality they are keeping about 80,000 Oromo students hostage! This guy never uttered a word when Oromo students were tortured and killed in Amahara region. Sadly ,this is the government that supposed to speak for all the people.

Mahadi Baker



Ethio 360 Zare Men Ale በመንግስት የታፈነው የተማሪዎች እገታና የጋዜጠኞች ኩብለላ

Ethio 360 media Fake Leqeso ? የውሸት ለቅሶ እና ድራማ በ 360 ሚዲያ

