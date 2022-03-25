Next Africa: Hunger Stalks Ethiopia’s Forgotten War

(Bloomberg)-Welcome to Next Africa, a weekly newsletter on where the continent stands now — and where it’s headed.

While the world’s attention is on Ukraine, another war has triggered an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Only a trickle of aid is reaching the conflict zones of northern Ethiopia, and if a third consecutive crop-planting opportunity is missed then hunger-related deaths will likely spike.

In Tigray, the dissident region that’s been at war with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government since November 2020, hundreds of thousands of people are reported to have died due to fighting, hunger, and lack of medical care. The two sides agreed a conditional truce on Thursday, though it remains to be seen if the agreement will hold.

Untold numbers more are also displaced in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, where active conflict still takes place.

Federal forces have been accused of blocking much-needed assistance, and in recent days two convoys were prevented from reaching their targets, according to aid agencies. One was stoned, looted and the drivers beaten, they said.