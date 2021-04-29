NEWS: OFC, OLF CALL FOR DIALOGUE, NATIONAL CONSENSUS BEFORE ELECTIONS; OLA CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE AND PRECONDITIONED NATIONAL DIALOGUE

Left: Dawud Ibsa, Chairman of Oromo Liberation Front, Right: Merera Gudina (PhD), Chairman of Oromo Federalist Congress

BY SIYANNE MEKONNEN @SIYAANNE

Addis Abeba, April 29, 2021 – The Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and the splinter armed group Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) released separate statements regarding the current state of affairs of the county in which they also proposed solutions for the political instability.

OFC in its statement talked about the deteriorating security situation in the country such as the establishment of command posts in different parts of the country, discrepancy between the justice system and execution of prisoners. The OFC discussed its decision to withdraw from the election and emphasized the need for an inclusive dialogue before ‘forcing an election’ citing the much lower than expected voter registration in the country including the capital.

