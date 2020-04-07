NEWS: NATIONAL EMERGENCY COORDINATION CENTER FINALIZING #COVID19 MULTI-SECTOR RESPONSE AS CASES IN ETHIOPIA RISE TO 52
Addis Abeba, April 07/2020 – The National Emergency Coordination Center (EEC) for COVID-19 response, in close consultation and partnership with the United Nations (UN) and other partners, is finalizing a COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Preparedness and Response Plan (MSPRP), The UN Said. This comes as the number of the latest patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ethiopia has risen to 52 as of today.
Eight more people, including a 9 months infant & his mother, tested positive for COVID-19. The latest number is out of 264 laboratory tests conducted in the last 24 hours and brings the confirmed COVID-19 positive numbers in Ethiopia to 52 as of the writing of this news.
