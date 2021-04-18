NEWS: DESPITE HEALTH CAUTION FROM DOCTORS, OPPOSITION POLITICIAN LIDETU AYALEW DENIED TRAVEL AGAIN; HIS PASSPORT CONFISCATED

BY MAHLET FASIL @MAHLETFASIL

Addis Abeba, April 16, 2021 – Founder and leader of the opposition Ethiopian Democratic Party Lidetu Ayalew was again banned from travelling to the United States. Yesterday, Lidetu was returned from the Ethiopian Airlines airport where he was told that the court orders banned from traveling.

Earlier in March, Lidetu was prevented from leaving the country despite showing the evidence of acquittal by the court. Lidetu was facing charges related to attempting to dismantle the constitutional order by force until Oromia Supreme Court, East Shewa Permanent Bench freed him mid March.

News: Lidetu Ayalew banned from traveling abroad for the second time