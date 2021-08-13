NEWS ANALYSIS: AS THE CONFLICT EXPAND IN AMHARA REGION, MAJOR CITIES IN THE REGION ENFORCE CURFEWS LIMITING VEHICLES, HUMAN MOVEMENTS

BY GETAHUN TSEGAYE @GETAHUNTSEGAY12

Addis Abeba, August 13/2021 – The administrations of multiple major cities in the Amhara regional state issued corresponding statements on current affairs and enforcing curfews on vehicles as well as human movements.

Authorities in Amhara regional state have imposed an indefinite night curfews in the cities of Bahir Dar, Injibara, Kombolcha, Dessie and Debre Birhan effective as of August 12, 2021.The administrations of these cities passed the curfew in response to, according to a statement by Dessie city administration, the current challenging security situation that requires special monitoring following the ongoing conflict between Amhara regional government and forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The authorities explained that the curfew was passed for the general safety of the residents against the attacks from TPLF. The statement underlined that all activities including personal movements are prohibited from 8 PM onward during which every person must remain in their homes except permitted security officials and medical vehicles.The three wheeled vehicle called ‘Bajaj’ is prohibited to operate after 7 PM .

Kombolcha City Administration in particular said that it has been doing a lot of work to control infiltrators following the high number of incoming IDPs due to TPLF’s attacks.

The Statement from Debre Birhan city administration was no different, it announced a similar curfew. But it explained that the curfew was announced after discussions with Debre BerhanTaxi Drivers union leaders in the presence of the North Shewa Zone Transport Bureau, and other stakeholders. According to the statement, city taxis will operate from 11:00 am until 8:30 pm while cross country travel from 6 am to 8:30pm. The curfew will prohibit all vehicular movements after 8:30 pm.

The corresponding statements called for the residents in the cities to organize and coordinate with the security forces to be vigilant 24 hours and report any suspicious activities to the security forces in the area. AS

