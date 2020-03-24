NEWS ALERT: 64 MIGRANTS SUSPECTED TO BE ETHIOPIANS FOUND DEAD IN CONTAINER IN MOZAMBIQUE

Addis Abeba, March 24/2020 – More than 60 suspected undocumented migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday in a cargo container in Mozambique’s northwest Tete province, AFP reported citing a hospital official.

“A truck transporting illegal immigrants from Malawi, suspected to be Ethiopians, was stopped at the Mussacana weight bridge in Tete, and 64 people were found dead. Only 14 survived,” the senior official, who asked not be named, told AFP.