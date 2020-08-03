Neftegna: Murtiin xuurii Taaddasaafaarratti dabraa ture harr’as Dabalame.

KMN:- Hagaya 03/2020

Harr’a Manni murtii ol’aanaa Impaayera Itoophiyaa hidhaa waggaa afuriin erga rakkisaa tureen achitti namoota sadii orom9ota waan tokko hinballeessine,

1 Shaashoo Anbassee

2 Addisuu Fayyee fi

3 Bojaa Girmaa irraatti tokkoo tokoo isaanirratti murtii waggaa 20,20 dabrsee jira.

Kana kan gochisiise Taayyee Danda’aa fii Maashoo Ol’aanaa akka ta’e uummanni oromoo beekuu qaba. Hidhaaf ajjeechaan qbo ofduuba gonkuma deebisuu akka hindandeenyee fi kun daranuu kan itticimsu ta’uu uummanni beekee qabsoo finiinsuun gabroonfataa mancaaasuutu irraa eegama. Yeroo kanatti mootummaan shiftaan hidhamtoota hiikuun nagaa buusee uummata waliin araaramee fuulduratti sochoona jennee yeroo eegnutti kun raawwachuun dukkanatti akka Abbiyyiin ija baasaa jiru mirkaneessa. IUOf

See these pictures posted by the state media Fana Broadcasting Cooperate (FBC) and Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), If you are still in doubt of the ideological battle between the Abiy Administration and other nations and nationality defending the multinational federalism lead by Oromo.

Imagine this comes at a time the government forces are brutely killing and cracking peaceful Oromo protestors, while the state media is supporting and encouraging Amhara hardliners who are protesting and waving the Dergi flag.

You need to understand the historical contestation between various ethnic groups within the empire. In the words of Dr, Nur, Historically for the dominant Abyssinian groups, the Amhara in particular, any reference to an ethnic culture is anti-Ethiopian. On the other hand, other ethnic groups who were historically marginalized contest and resisted invented cultural & linguistic homogenization of Ethiopia, and prefer to revive their cultures, languages, and Flag. SR New Somali Region News