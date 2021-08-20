Najat Hamza “Dubbi-himaa Idil-Addunyaa WBOtiif bakka-buutuu quunnamtii uummataa”

It is an honor of my life to serve my people in this capacity. I accepted this responsibility with an understanding that the era of subjugation must end. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder to bring it to the conclusion we want and need. Oromo liberation Army is fighting for our future and the future of Oromia and our children. I will do everything I can to contribute to that effort. What I asked of my people at this time is for your guidance enrich me with your wisdom, correct me if I am wrong and let me know how I can improve.