Najat Hamza “Dubbi-himaa Idil-Addunyaa WBOtiif bakka-buutuu quunnamtii uummataa”
It is an honor of my life to serve my people in this capacity. I accepted this responsibility with an understanding that the era of subjugation must end. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder to bring it to the conclusion we want and need. Oromo liberation Army is fighting for our future and the future of Oromia and our children. I will do everything I can to contribute to that effort. What I asked of my people at this time is for your guidance enrich me with your wisdom, correct me if I am wrong and let me know how I can improve.
Galatoomaa saba khoo
Dear Najat,
You are called upon to be our official voice and face internationally. While this call is an honor, it also entails a huge responsibility. As a father who has raised a proud Oromo daughter, free of a baggage called ‘Ethiopiawinet,’ your appointment to become the International Spokesperson for our people’s just struggle, fills me with pride and hope. It tells me that the sacrifices of our heroes and sages have not been in vain. Congratulations Najat! I have NO doubt you will represent the Oromo Liberation Army AND the aspirations of the Oromo people in our struggle for freedom and national sovereignty with unflappable determination and distinction!
G*D Speed!