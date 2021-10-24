Nagy: Death, suffering and US frustration in face of Ethiopia’s War

TIBOR NAGY

This week the Ethiopian Government admitted bombing Mekelle, the capital of rebellious Tigray province, just hours after aggressively denying it had done so. This escalation in the war in Ethiopia’s north comes almost one year after Tigrayan forces started the conflict with a premeditated attack on the Ethiopian army’s northern command. (The scenario was very similar to the Confederacy’s attack on Fort Sumter that started the American Civil War.)

Beyond the immense suffering, the conflict has also unleashed the specter of ethnic hatred and division. This is especially a monumental vulnerability in Ethiopia – where regional (state) boundaries are based on ethnicity. While the nation’s 2,000-year history has created a sense of “Ethiopian-ness” in its people – and the country does not risk the type of fragmentation which befell Yugoslavia – ethnic fractures can still cause great harm. In addition to fighting on the ground, the conflict has engendered a massive social media war among the large global Ethiopian diaspora. While not involving bullets, this “warfare” is just as vicious, hateful, and vitriolic – spreading rumors, exaggerations, and ethnic hatred. Instead of promoting an end to the conflict, this cyberwar is fanning the flames, including within America’s Ethiopian population.

With the end of the rainy season, the fighting will resume. Both sides have used the interval to rearm and prepare. While the Ethiopians have the numbers, the Tigrayans have the terrain and expertise. So far, neither side has shown a serious desire for a peaceful resolution, and sadly Ethiopia has a history of its people enduring untold suffering. The two sides’ strategies are clear. The Ethiopians (with Eritrean help) seek to overwhelm Tigray, including isolating the region from the outside world. Meanwhile the Tigrayans will try and apply military pressure by expanding their operations further into Amhara and Afar states – maybe even trying to reach the Ethiopian capital – in hopes of collapsing Prime Minister Abiy’s government with a successor more friendly to Tigray. The likeliest outcome though is another stalemate with more death and destruction but no military breakthroughs.

Given the conflict’s horrors, the US government – including Congress – has been at wit’s end to help stop the suffering. But the Biden Administration is having no more success than we did under President Trump. There are a number of international initiatives and special envoys (including our highly capable Ambassador Jeff Feltman), and the White House has threatened sanctions. Unfortunately, the key international peacekeeping institution – the UN Security Council – is impotent, with China and Russia blocking any meaningful action. So, there are many conferences, meetings, visits, articles like this one – but no results. Peace will only come when the sides finally see the futility of continued fighting, end their hubris, and admit the need for talks. Ethiopia can still have a brilliant future – the potential is there – but only if their own common sense prevails. Ambassador Tibor Nagy was most recently Assistant Secretary of State for Africa after serving as Texas Tech’s Vice Provost for International Affairs and a 30-year career as a US Diplomat.