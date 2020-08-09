Naftenga/Neonaftenga: Shimalis Abdiisaa is a giant fool.

Nagtengas think, and rightly so, they are using Neonaftenga evil lunatic Abiy for their politics of returning the country backwards or if not keep the status quo. The evil lunatic thinks he is using this Shimalis fool to rule over Oromo. How in the world Shimalis thinks he is using Bilxiginaa to “ensure Oromo domination”? Who the fuck asked for Oromo domination? Oromo has lost a lot over the last two years, let alone dominate others.

Does Shimalis think controlling and turning “Addis Ababa” into Finfinnee is a “domination”? I’m pretty sure he thinks that is the case. “Addis Ababa” is still settler colonial city, in fact billion dollars gentrification projects are making it easy for the settlers to “enjoy life” deep inside Oromiyaa where the Oromo people they vehemently hate live. “Addis Ababa” will have to undergo decolonisation, it is justice. And Shimalis the fool is not up to that task.

Biyya Oromiyaa

The remarkable INCOMPETENCE of head of #Oromia region in #Ethiopia, @ShimelisAbdisa is astonishing. No human being, let alone a political leader can be this incompetent that is to the level of retardation. pic.twitter.com/gPR2U6Cv7S — Naty B. Yifru (ናቲ ብ. ይፍሩ) (@Natberh) August 8, 2020

Have strong defence against Naftenga/Neonaftenga “center”. That is the only way to peace, confederation, democracy and development.

Ethiopia must be confederation of sovereign republics.

Photo: Tigrai Defence Forces

#Polisooni_Oromia yo dhuguman Jawar jaalatan akanati. Yaroon amma khan Qeerroo wajji falmachu qabu. pic.twitter.com/G2TwJqZBcZ — megersa Tajudin (@MMagarsa1) August 8, 2020

Waan ta’an yoo dhaban. Boru immoo jawaariif hidhamtoonnii oromoo hiikamuu akka qaban irratti hojjachaa jira jedhee as bahuun isaa hin oolu.

Nafxanyaan itti duultee itti duuluu baattee, faarfaattee yoo feetes abaarteef, yookin immoo waan gaarii dubbateef lammata onnee oromoo keessatti bakka hin qabu.

Mohammednur Guye