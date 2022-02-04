Mustefe Omar and Fano’s destruction plan! KMN:-February 1/2/2022 Mustefe Omar, who was a citizen of Ethiopia rather than being Somali, and in this position, has become the number one Ethiopian friend and star of the East among the Amhara nationalists. It is not denied that the Amhara people who liked this position were using Mustefe as a horse of Trojan. Rajo Midemiya’s report says that the officials who are in favor of the Somali people have been arrested and others have been released.

And now they are using Mustefe to start a war in the eastern part of the country in a new way beside the northern war. 15 days ago the Somali region police entered Oromia region and gave the information to Mustefe thin order “you are the guard of the east gate gasha neh” to attack the Oromo freedom war ( OLF shene) and the community section that says they are supporters of the Somali region.

Mustefe who was said “you are the guard of the east gate” got drunk with joy and gathered the Somali region special police leaders and explain the new operation. The thing is not as expected, the special police leaders “we will not fight with the people of Oromo; the wound that happened earlier has not been healed. The reason why we are going to fight in the Oromia region is not clear. This is the issue of Oromia region and the federal government” they are ignoring the conspiracy of Mustefe and Amhara intellectuals.

Mustefe, who is angry with this, will also put some special police officers in jail. When this is not successful, now another mass killing party is going on. Their second plan includes sending criminals fanos from Amhara region to Somali region.

Fanos who are entering the Somali region are being welcomed secretly by Mustefe people. The fans that came have two plans.

-The first plan is to attack Somali people living in different places near Oromia region like the Oromo freedom army. -The second plan is to protest against OLF Shene, the people of Neneg Shene, killing the Somali people, when the people are going to get out of Mustefe, these killer Fano forces will be attacking the people of the nearby Oromo people.

It is not an easy issue that the Amhara region fanos who are killing Oromos thinking that Somali is revengeful and killing Oromo are flooding to Jigjiga.

Mustefe is finding enough reason to join OLF Shene in the Oromia region to protect the Somali people. He will make the Oromo freedom army to be exposed to attacks everywhere. Above all, it will make Oromia akeldama by entering into the current political politics and making Oromia Akeldama. This is the agenda given to Mustefe. In this crisis, Fano will have a time to hide. And he will be comfortable in the Somali region. The main goal of Mustefe’s Trojan’s horse is to have two goals. The blood of Oromo and Somalis is to be destroyed by the public relations that are happening in Sabia. On the other hand, the fanos who came from Amhara region will be to organize a branch of Fano and Somali region. The Somali intellectuals who are following the issue closely will be following the issue. Toch from Harar and Diredawa. It means that it will be a moving force to make a group of Satenaw and make them come out as a gunman nationwide.

In all this, Neamin Zeleke and the like of Neamin Zeleken are right-wing political activists and Amhara nationalism players. Two days ago Neamin and Mustefe met and talked about what is going on. The fruit of the idea is written in this article. The information says we will let you know the details as needed. KMN Kush Media Network Piresidaantiin Mootummaa Naannoo Somaalee Muusxafaa Umar mootummaa PP gargaaruun shira Saba Somaalee fi Oromoo walitti buusu adda durummaan hojjechaa jira. Kanas raawwachuuf humna Amaaraa ( Faannoo) naannoo somaalee galchuun humnoonni Amaaraa ( Faannoon) akka Oromoota Magaalota Somaalee keessa jiraatan saamanii fi ajjeesan erga godhaniin booda itti fufuun “Somaaleetu Oromoo ajjeese” jechuun ololanii saboota lameen walitti buusuuf qophii guddaatti akka jiran odeessi maddeen qabatamoo irraa argame ifoomseeti jira. Bifuma wal fakkaatuun humnoonni Amaaraa ( Faannoon) Saba somaalee keessaa ajjeesuun akka Oromoon ajjeeseetti ololuun shira xaxuuf karoorri guddaan karaa Humna Mootummaa naannoo Amaaraa fi Piresidaantii naannoo somalee Muusxafaa qophii fi leenjiin taasifamaa akka jirus barameera. Kanaaf Oromoo fi Somaaleen shira diinaa kanatti dursitanii dammaquun akka naannoo fi keessoo keessan eeggatan jenna. Addatti tokkummaa dhiiga kuush (Abbaa keenya) irraa dhaalle haa jabeeffannu ! Waliin gabroomne, waliinis qabsoofnee bilisoomna ! Inifannoo sanyii Kuushii fi Saboota cunqurfamoof haa ta’u ! Raajoo Media Gurraandhala 3, 2022

