May 4, 2021

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Abere Adamu, former Police Chief of the Amhara Regional State, has been assassinated.

The Police Commissioner was replaced by Tekola Ayifokru only last week after youth protestors called for his removal from office. He had not been seen in public since his replacement. Shocking. RIP.

#Muluken_Tesfaw ወንድም ኮ/ል #አበረ_አዳሙ ሹት ተደርጎ መሞቱን ከቅርብ ሰው መረጋገጥ ችየለው :: ይህ ማላት የ አበቱን #አሳሚነው መንገድ ተከትሏል :: ልብ ኬስ የሚበለው ወሬ ውሻት ነው:: #አይፎክሩ ቀጠይ ይሁንን??
RIP

Falmataa Ibroo Aggaamamuu Obbo Daawud Ibsaa ilaalchisee

#Ethiopia Breaking: Reports reaching #AS indicate that former #Amhara region Police Commissioner, Abere Adamu, has passed away. The circumstances of his death are unclear; & so far there are no official announcement made. Awlo Media reported he was breifly ill & was admitted to a hospital this morning.
Commissioner Abere was replaced by Commissioner Tekola Ayfokiru last week following regional officilas’ reshufls after recent violence in #SouthWello, #NorthShewa & #Oromo Special zones of the Amhara region which has claimed the lives of hundreds.

ስዩም ተሾመ ከፓስተር እዩ ጩፍ በምን ይለያል ?!
እኔ አላልኩም እንደማይል እርግጠኛ አይደለሁም !

