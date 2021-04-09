Motummoon Bilxiginnaa akkuma amma dura wal gahii irraati qurxummii garba keessa balleesun!!

April 8, 2021

Motummoon bilxiginnaa akkuma amma dura wal gahii irraati qurxummii garba keessa balleesun hin

danda’amu qurxummii balleesu bishaanicha gogsuudha jedhee dhadate maqa shanee balleesina jedhuun duula qindaawaa Loltoota Eertiraa, Liyyuu Hayilii Amaaraa fi Humna addaa police Oromiyaa lixa Oromiyaa wallaggaatti bobbaase lammiilee nagaa bifa suuraa isaani armaan gaditti argitan kanan miidhaa suukanneessaa ummata nagaya irratti raawwataa jira.

SDD-Sagalee Dirree Dhawaa

We have confirmed that Mr. Abere Adamu, the chief Criminal mastermind and Head of the ethnic Amhara supremacist “Janjaweed and Hutu” Militia, also known as Amhara Special Force, committing ethnic cleansing, genocide and war crimes on ethnic Tigrayans and ethnic Oromos in Tigray, Wollo, Shewa , Benishangul and Wellega, in Ethiopia, is a Swedish citizen. His family is also believed to live in Sweden.
Now, family members and relatives of ethnic Tigrayans and ethnic Oromos living in Sweden, with standing, can file criminal charges against this individual and his accomplices who are committing heinous and abhorrent crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes on the Tigray and Oromo people in Ethiopia.
Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni

ምን የማይለው አለ?

