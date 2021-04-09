Motummoon Bilxiginnaa akkuma amma dura wal gahii irraati qurxummii garba keessa balleesun!!

danda’amu qurxummii balleesu bishaanicha gogsuudha jedhee dhadate maqa shanee balleesina jedhuun duula qindaawaa Loltoota Eertiraa, Liyyuu Hayilii Amaaraa fi Humna addaa police Oromiyaa lixa Oromiyaa wallaggaatti bobbaase lammiilee nagaa bifa suuraa isaani armaan gaditti argitan kanan miidhaa suukanneessaa ummata nagaya irratti raawwataa jira.

We have confirmed that Mr. Abere Adamu, the chief Criminal mastermind and Head of the ethnic Amhara supremacist “Janjaweed and Hutu” Militia, also known as Amhara Special Force, committing ethnic cleansing, genocide and war crimes on ethnic Tigrayans and ethnic Oromos in Tigray, Wollo, Shewa , Benishangul and Wellega, in Ethiopia, is a Swedish citizen. His family is also believed to live in Sweden.