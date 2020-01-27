MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ekaterina Ivanova – Russia finished delivering Pantsir-S1 air defence missile-gun systems to Ethiopia in November. According to the ambassador, the countries held a fruitful defence cooperation meeting that same month. Ethiopia wants to continue modernising its armed forces, in particular its peacekeeping and counterterrorism capabilities, in cooperation with Russia, and the next bilateral meeting on the defence partnership may be held in November, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in an interview.

(sputniknews)—He added that Ethiopia would continue contributing its troops to the regional peacekeeping forces but would at the same time welcome international support.

Tegenu also said that Ethiopia would be very happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has never been on an official visit to Ethiopia. Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew previously invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to come to Ethiopia.