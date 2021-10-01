Mormiin itti fufe: Jala bultii Irreechaa irratti Qeerroo fi Qarreen mormii dhageessisaa jiru.

October 1, 2021

ODUU Hatattama Qeerroon Jawar fi jaal marro Masaraa motumma Abiy Buqasa jirtii WBO Dhufe

Moha Oromo

Oduu Onkoloolessa 2,2021- Tarkaanfii WBO tii fi Finfinneen Dirree Waraana fakkachuu

Tonight the capital city of Ethiopia is shaking by waves of protests the Oromo nations will remember tomorrow the culture of Oromo and it has changed from the other side
It has changed into the revolution of civilians.

