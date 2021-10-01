ODUU Hatattama Qeerroon Jawar fi jaal marro Masaraa motumma Abiy Buqasa jirtii WBO Dhufe
Moha Oromo
Mormiin itti fufe: Jala bultii Irreechaa irratti Qeerroo fi Qarreen mormii dhageessisaa jiru.
Oduu Onkoloolessa 2,2021- Tarkaanfii WBO tii fi Finfinneen Dirree Waraana fakkachuu
Tonight the capital city of Ethiopia is shaking by waves of protests the Oromo nations will remember tomorrow the culture of Oromo and it has changed from the other side
It has changed into the revolution of civilians.
Be the first to comment