“More than 10,000 Eritrean refugees forcibly returned to Eritrea” – report

An Eritrean, whose wife was in Shimelba refugee camp in Tigray, says that more than 10,000 refugees have been forcibly returned to Eritrea.

The refugees are reported to have been moved by the Eritrean ruling party – the PFDJ – from the UNHCR camps at Shimelba and Hitsats.

They are now said to be in these locations inside Eritrea: Shialo, Adi Tsetser, Tokombiya and Mendefera.

Shimelba and Hitsats camps may now have been emptied.

Reports about the refugees from these camps abound. Some say they are being received at Mendefera and make no reference to the other Eritrean locations cited above.

Eritrea is pressuring other Eritrean refugees to move to the border — where cars and buses are waiting to take them into Eritrea.

It is believed that Eritrea is attempting to make it appear as if the refugees are returning to Eritrea voluntarily.