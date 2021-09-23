More Eritrean Troops Arrived Gondar; TDF Dessie city, EU humanitarian air bridge for Tigray
More Eritrean Troops Arrived Gondar; Fierce Fighting – Drones In Ethiopia
TDF Dessie city – Afar forces near Kobo town – EU humanitarian air bridge for Tigray
Prime minister Abiy Ahmed had the 100th meeting with the cabinet today and they discussed four issues and made decisions according to his page Abiy Ahmed ‘: 1. Federal Tax laws; 2. The press release of the proposed to organize the retirement of government workers and private parts.
3. The deals of mineral and;
4. The basic rules of health and culture services.
Sihaam ahmed. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa
#Colonel #High Rank Ethiopian Soldier Taken Prisoner By TDF #Short Interview
