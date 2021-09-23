More Eritrean Troops Arrived Gondar; TDF Dessie city, EU humanitarian air bridge for Tigray

TDF Dessie city – Afar forces near Kobo town – EU humanitarian air bridge for Tigray



Prime minister Abiy Ahmed had the 100th meeting with the cabinet today and they discussed four issues and made decisions according to his page Abiy Ahmed ‘: 1. Federal Tax laws; 2. The press release of the proposed to organize the retirement of government workers and private parts.

3. The deals of mineral and;

4. The basic rules of health and culture services.