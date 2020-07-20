Mootummaa Uummatatu filatee aangoo laataf malee koronaan hin filu.
soodawaan Gaaf rakkoo shamarree keenyaa gaalatoomaa soodaawaani keenyaa sagalee oromoo dhageesisa jiru yoo akkasii ta’ee dadabaladhaa
“Mootummaa Uummatatu filatee aangoo laataf malee koronaan hin filu.koronaatti sababeeffatanii aangoo seeraan alaa yaaphachuun hin taatu.kanaaf nuti mootummaa naannoo keenya kan uummanni filate ijaaruuf filannoo naannoo gaggeessuuf qophii kamiiyyuu xumurree jirra humni kamiiyyuu nu dhorkuus hin danda’u.
Pireesdaantii mootummaa naannoo Tigraay Dr Dabratsiyoon ibsa har’a laaten kan dubbaterraa. ”
Evil lunatic Abiy was in Eritrea conspiring with dying dictator IsaiASS how to invade the state of Tigrai.
The president of Tigrai Debretsion G/Mikael has responded to the evil lunatic’s plots saying: ‘ትግራይ እብሪተኛ ሚፈነጭባት ሳትሆን የሚቀበሩባት እንደሆነች መታወቅ አላበት’ in his press conference yesterday.
Tigrai also continues to call for national dialogue and political solutions.
There is absolutely no hope that there will ever be normality between Tigrai and the unitary Naftenga/Neonaftenga force in ”Addis Ababa”.
Tigrai will have to declare its independence or wait until such time when evil Abiy is removed from power to fully return as an active member of the federation.
The only person with credibility, honesty and trust to mediate between the federal government and Tigrai is Bekele Garbaa. Of course that is only possible if and when Abiy is removed or the ”reform” is returned to its proper trajectory.
