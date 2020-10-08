Mootummaa Ceehumsaa Biyyoolessa Naannoo Oromiyaa ( National Transitional Governm)
PM @AbiyAhmedAli together with his Ministerial delegation received this morning @JosepBorrellF, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy/Vice President and his delegation, to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/o6LjNSQj9O
— Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) October 8, 2020
ሀገርን የሚያስቀጥለው የውሸት የሀገር ፍቅር እና ከንቱ ቀረርቶ ሳይሆን በገጠሙን ችግሮች ዙሪያ በመነጋገር እና በመደማመጥ ፍትህ እና እኩልነት ማስፈን ሲቻል ብቻ ነው!
— Hailemichael Lemma (@Haile_LT) October 8, 2020
Be the first to comment