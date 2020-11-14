#Eritrea Reports of three missiles hitting the capital, Asmara. The airport and ministry of information are said to have been hit. This follows Tigray television broadcast saying that Eritrea would be targetted — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) November 14, 2020

Missiles hit Eritrean capital, Asmara, after Tigray threatens to attack Eritrea

(eritreahub)–There are reports that missiles have hit the Eritrean capital, Asmara.

The reports, which come from Eritreans in the diaspora who have spoken to residents, suggest that the airport and Ministry of Information were hit. There is said to be a blackout, with some people fleeing the city.

This follows statements broadcast on Tigray television today, saying that Eritrea would be among Tigray’s targets. Other targets were in Ethiopia.

This comes after reports that Eritrean troops have been involved in the fighting in Tigray, including shelling the town of Humera.