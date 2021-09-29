MHPSS Project Manager – Tigray, Ethiopia

(Reliefweb)—-“Outraged by the injustice faced by people with disabilities and vulnerable populations, we aspire to a world of solidarity and inclusion, enriched by our differences, where everyone can live in dignity”.

Humanity & Inclusion (HI) is an independent and impartial aid and development organisation with no religious or political affiliations operating in situations of poverty and exclusion, conflict and disaster. We work alongside people with disabilities and vulnerable people to help meet their essential needs, improve their living conditions and promote respect for their dignity and fundamental rights.

Since the organisation was first founded in 1982, we have set up development programmes in more than 60 countries and responded to many emergencies. Today we have a budget of around 150 million euros, with 3500 employees worldwide.

HI is engaged in an employment policy in favour of disabled workers.

For further information about the association: www.hi.org.

JOB CONTEXT:

In view of the dire humanitarian crisis taking place in Tigray, HI Ethiopia, not present in this area, has launched an initial assessment to support the definition of an operational strategy.

This assessment provided many information on the situation, access, opportunities, etc… The main conclusion is that the needs are acute, the response is not sufficient, the donors are positioning themselves, the security situation is manageable following strict protocols and the access – although very restricted – is possible. In this context, HI does have an added value in responding to this humanitarian crisis and should position itself very fast as a stakeholder in this emergency response.

Following this needs assessment, HI designed a global strategic operational framework to address the identified needs with the following pillars:

1/Pillar 1: integrated approach between MHPSS, Protection, IHA and Functional & Physical Rehabilitation, to improve access to services and wellbeing of the conflict affected populations including the most vulnerable and persons with specific needs

2/Pillar 2: contribute to improve access and ensure delivery of assistance to the most vulnerable living in Tigray while limiting the use of logistics negative coping mechanisms.

HI designed a phased deployment strategy in Tigray with a first focus on the following objectives:

-Improving the functional & physical rehabilitation, MHPSS, inclusive humanitarian action (IHA) and protection integrated approach to participate to increase both the access to services and wellbeing of conflict affected populations including the most vulnerable and persons with specific needs

-Improving the access and delivery of assistance to the most vulnerable living in Tigray is ensured and the use of logistics negative coping mechanisms is limited

DESCRIPTION OF THE POSITION:

Under the line management of the Tigray Operations Manager, with the technical support of the MHPSS Specialist at HQ and the Technical MHPSS Officer (to be recruited), and in close coordination with Admin, Logistics, Finance and Human Resources Departments, as MHPSS Project Manager you will ensure efficient implementation and quality of the MHPSS project activities, including operational, HR, financial and logistical aspects of the project. You will recruit, manage and support the MHPSS technical officer and project officers (directly) as well as field teams (indirectly), ensure clear and timely reporting on activities, ongoing monitoring and evaluation, ensure internal and external coordination and, if needed participate in the development of new projects. You will as well ensure the technical support to the teams and make sur it is in line with HI’s MHPSS vision and strategy.

In this framework, your main duties will be:

1/Technical Support

-Provide continuous technical support to MHPSS staff

-Support and coordinate the provision of training to HI’s MHPSS teams through direct provision of both formal and on the job trainings and supervision

-Design training modules and provision of capacity building to meet the needs of MHPSS team

-Review and design technical approach, protocols and tools, trainings content and implementation, leaflets, IEC material, and other relevant documents and disseminate them among the mission upon prior validation by HQ MHPSS Specialist

-Support and guide in the development of assessments, evaluations (data analysis) and monitoring methodologies and tools

-Close collaborative work with the Rehabilitation PM to strengthen the comprehensive approach serving persons with injuries/disabilities

-Work closely with the MHPSS Specialist and MHPSS technical Officer to identify technical challenges, propose solutions, implement and follow up on technical guidance regarding quality of activities.

-Ensure through regular exchanges with HQ MHPSS Specialist that field approaches and methods are in line with HI’s global technical standards.

-Support through technical inputs in project development processes.

2/Human Resources Management

-Recruit, supervise and manage the HI operational team under direct responsibility

-Lead the recruitment and selection process for new positions in the teams under direct management, with the support of MHPSS Technical Referent at HQ level and HR

-Ensure strict application and respect of the Internal Regulations for all HI project staff

-Work closely with the Technical Unit at HQ level to provide trainings, on-job recommendations and capacity building sessions to the team when needed

-Ensure that all staff respect confidentiality and follow HI’s ethical and protection guidelines

3/Program Management

-Ensure that all project activities are implemented in coordination with Rehabilitation PM and Emergency PM following operational targets, internal quality and technical standards

-Propose adjustment for improvements to meet the objectives in collaboration with the Operations Manager, Rehabilitation PM, Emergency PM and Technical referent at HQ level

-Support and mentor the MHPSS technical Officer and Project Officer to supervise the teams’ implementation of project activities in the different locations

-Collaborate with MEAL team and ensure monitoring tools are used effectively by Project Officers and teams to follow the result achievements and indicators closely.

-Work closely with other consortium project staff (Emergency PM) to ensure a cohesive and collaborative MHPSS approach across the consortium project

-Build and maintain relationships with relevant government bodies and other stakeholders to create a collaborative approach to the project implementation.

-Participate to internal coordination meetings (team meetings, base meetings, general coordination meetings)

-Contribute to the definition of the strategy of intervention and the operational modalities in Tigray region

-Identify logistic, financial and admin support needs related to the project and coordinate with related departments, ensuring the respect of the related procedures (budgets follow up, purchases requests, recruitment…)

-Participate in the development of any possible/future concept note or project proposal

-Contribute to needs assessment for new interventions

4/MEAL and Reporting management

-Monitor the operational achievements and indicators, as per the logical framework and if needed, develop new monitoring tools and reporting templates for activities with the technical advisors

-Prepare the monthly situation report and PM Box for the project under direct responsibility

-Coordinate and lead regular review and reporting on the activities to both field and operations coordinators in collaboration with MEAL staff.

-Regular verification and correction of the activity database

-Prepare and share minutes of meetings and activity reports

5/Representation and external coordination

-At the request of the Operations Manager, represent the organization with donors, partners, local authorities and stakeholders involved in the implementation of the project

-At the request of the Operations Manager, attend and actively participate to the dedicated clusters and coordination meetings (Health sub-cluster, MHPSS working group, protection cluster etc.)

-Maintain good professional relationships with government, UN Agencies, & NGOs (national & international)

-At the request of the Operations Manager, participate in the coordination of donor and media visits

6/Other duties

-Ensure a good understanding and general analysis of the political, security and humanitarian context in Tigray region

-Ensure that the security tracking is respected, monitor the security context and situation on the field at any time and provide feedback to the Operations Manager and HAS Manager

PROFILE THOUGHT:

• You hold an advanced university degree (Master’s level or equivalent) in mental health, psychology or related fields from a recognized university or academic institute

• You have at least 4 years of experience in the field of MHPSS in emergency setting

• You have excellent knowledge of project management cycle and at least 1 year previous experience managing humanitarian projects in challenging environments

• You have experience in a post-crisis or emergency context within an NGO

• You demonstrate experience in capacity building and training development and implementation in the field of MHPSS

• You have a proven experience working collaboratively with multiple external stakeholders and internal (HI) technical support staff is an asset

• You have the ability to work under pressure and without constant supervision & have emotional capacity to work under unstable security situation

• You are reactive and flexible and you are a good team player

• You are fluent in English (oral and writing)

SPECIFICITIES OF THE POSITION:

HI exact setup in Tigray is under development.

Shire is around 7 hours’ drive from Gonder, which is linked, to Addis by 70 minutes domestic flight. Recurrent movement are to be planned between Shire and Addis because of administrative access constraint during the first months of contract but should be reduced once work permit are secured.

In Tigray, HI plans to have an office/guest house in Shire town to cover operation in Shire town, North western and central Tigray.

Security risk are considered high in Tigray. In Shire town, the security risk related is more limited. HI security framework is currently under development and aim at mitigating identified risks.

Electricity and communication network are limited in Tigray. Communication constraint include phone and internet interruption. Nevertheless, internet remain available in Shire in other aid agencies structure for professional purpose.

JOB CONDITIONS:

At HI, the conditions offered are up to your commitment and adapted to the context of your mission. https://hi.org/en/join-the-team

• 6 to 12 months International contract starting from October/November 2021

• The international contract provides social cover adapted to your situation:

o Unemployment insurance benefits for EU nationals

o Pension scheme adapted to the situation of our employees: if you already have a personal pension scheme HI will contribute at the same level of your personal monthly contribution with a maximum of 272.53€/month ; if you do not have a personal pension scheme, we will open a private pension account with your contribution of 272.53€/month and a contribution of HI of the same amount

o Medical coverage with 50% of employee contribution

o Repatriation insurance paid by HI

• Salary from 2448€ gross/month upon experience

• Perdiem: 472€ net/month – paid in the field

• Hardship: 500 € net/month paid with your salary

• Paid leaves : 25 days per year

• R&R: 5 days every 6 weeks + possible transport/package support

• Position unaccompanied

o Payment for travel costs (air ticket & visa)

• Housing: collective taken in charge by HI

If you are resident in the country : local package