Haacaaluu is correct, Menilik came to Oromiya on donkey back and stole a mighty horse of an Oromo farmer. Menilik statue must be demolished but not the horse, we need to return the horse to the owner Siidaa Dabalee.

Donkey ride runs in family. Here is Sahele Selassie riding his donkey in Ankober (notice the Ostrich feather, which he copied from Oromo warriors who wear it).

Image source: Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Manuscripts, Archives and Rare Books Division, The New York Public Library. (1845).