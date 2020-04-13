Melinda Gates: Covid-19 will be horrible in the developing world

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks to CNN’s Poppy Harlow about the coronavirus pandemic and the “crisis” facing countries in Africa.

Source: CNN Business





Shukshukta (ሹክሹክታ) – ቻው! ቻው! ተወልደ | Tewelde Gebremariam | Abadula Gemeda | Ethiopian Alines



Hiber Radio Daily Ethiopian News April 13, 2020





Alemneh Wase BeZehabesha – (አለምነህ ዋሴ በዘ-ሐበሻ) : ቢልጌትሶች ነብዩ ኢሣያስ ናቸው እንዴ?