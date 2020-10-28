Megado Gold lists on ASX with focus on gold in Ethiopia

The company was established in March last year with a focus on building a portfolio of Ethiopian gold projects and has identified numerous high-priority gold targets.

(proactiveinvestors)—Megado Gold Ltd (ASX:MEG) began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following the completion of an initial public offering (IPO) at 20 cents per share which raised $6 million. The company issued 30 million shares for its IPO and today securities have traded in the range of 23.5 to 28.5 cents after opening at 25.5 cents with volume of more than 4.5 million.

Megado has five granted permits in Ethiopia covering 511 square kilometres with an additional licence application covering 227 square kilometres in under-explored areas along strike from existing gold mines. Satellite imagery dataset compiled Megado Gold CEO and managing director Michael Gumbley said: “We would like to thank shareholders for their support in what was a strongly backed IPO.

“We have been working towards this as a team for some time and expect to commence our maiden drilling program in the coming weeks. “Earlier this year, we compiled a vast satellite imagery dataset to identify potential gold targets consistent with the two large operating mines along strike from our permits. “Our initial interpretation identified over 50 targets some of which are coincident with major gold-in-soil anomalies and outcropping gold-bearing quartz veins, which is really exciting.” “Drilling is expected to commence early in November as we progressively start to test these.”