Medical coordinator (M/F) – Ethiopia

(Reliefweb)–For more than 40 years, Médecins du Monde, a campaigning medical organisation committed to international solidarity, has been caring for the most vulnerable populations at home and abroad. It has continued to highlight obstacles that exist in accessing health care and has secured sustainable improvements in health-for-all policies.

Those working for this independent organisation do not solely dispense care and treatment but condemn violations of human dignity and rights and fight to improve matters for populations living in precarious situations.

MdM currently works in 30 countries across all continents where it focuses on 5 priority areas: emergency and crisis, sexual and reproductive health, harm reduction, migrants and displaced populations (health rights), health and environment.

Currently, MdM France is operating in two regions:

Afar region with a program on reduction of gender-based violence among female sex workers funded by the French Agency for Development untill 2024. Additionally, and since last year MdM has been aiming to intervene in the border areas between Afar and Tigray regions affected by the ongoing hostilities. Funds are secured through ECHO.

MdM France also has a project in Oromia region to improve access to quality health services through ECHO funds leading a consortium with COOPI and MdM Germany.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Under the supervision of the general coordinator and in collaboration with the health advisor at HQ, you oversee the development, implementation, follow-up and supervision of medical and health-related activities of MdM-France in Ethiopia. You are also expected to assist the MdM-Germany medical team and program with punctual technical support and guarantee coherence of medical programming of both MdM chapters. You directly supervise the deputy medical coordinator and the mission pharmacist and technically the program coordinators and project medical referents or officers.

Your main responsibilities are:

Team management

Plan and conduct briefings, evaluations and debriefings of the medical teams

Identify potential gaps and promote capacity building of the medical team

Assist implementing partners in the identification of training and capacity building needs

Participate in the recruitment of the medical staff

Review and update the guidelines for staff health, including updated assessment of referral health facilities, identification of health structures for staff referrals

Program management

Monitor and supervise medical activities of MdM projects

Support the development and implementation of the general strategy on MdM activities

Develop relevant documents included in MdM commitment towards authorities

Ensure that the different components of the program are consistent and in link with population needs

Support field teams in the analysis of the medical/health data

Provide medical team with necessary and relevant guidelines

Closely monitor the implementation of medical activities by partners

Reporting

Analyze and monitor medical and health-related data received from the field and provide feedback and technical support to the field team, partners, health authorities and the supported health facilities

Contribute to the writing of situational reports and other reports sent to HQ

Ensure the reliability and consistency of reported data

Participate in the writing of donors’ reports and project proposals

Coordination with stakeholders

Participate in relevant meetings and clusters

Build collaboration and partnership with other stakeholders

Management of pharmacy stocks

Ensure the mission has an updated Standard Essential Drug List per project as relevant

Ensure pharmacy management

Plan and supervise medical requests for the supplies of essential drugs and medical consumables for projects

Ensure that whole process of pharmacy management is in line with MdM policy

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Status: Employee

Contract: Fixed-term contract (6 months)

Starting date: as soon as possible

Gross monthly salary 3 088 euros

Premium equal to one month salary paid in two instalments – minimum of 6 months seniority required

Expatriation bonus (10% gross salary per month)

Transportation cost, vaccines and visas covered

Guesthouse housing

22.5 RTT (recovery days) per year

5 weeks of paid leaves per year

Health insurance (60% covered by MdM and 40% by the employee)

Insurance (repatriation…)

Teleworking agreement for positions eligible to telework: 110 days/year (minimum of 1 day per week onsite)

Given the current circumstances of Covid-19 pandemic, we are taking special measures to apply health protocols and hygiene measures to guarantee the safety of our staff.

Médecins du Monde promotes trainings and internal mobility

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

Doctor, Nurse, Midwife with public health background

3 years work experience at similar positions in INGO

Experience with Médecins du Monde is a strong asset

Previous experience in Ethiopia is an asset

Languages: fluent in English is mandatory and any local language is an asset

You embrace the core values and support the proactive philosophy of Médecins du Monde.