MBZ dominates fence-mending efforts between Abiy and Hamdok

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has emerged as UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan’s envoy to Sudan to speed up reconciliation with neighbouring Ethiopia.

Officially, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki visited Khartoum earlier this month with his special adviser Yemane Gebreab on his own initiative. In fact, the 48-hour trip was closely coordinated with Emirati diplomats, one month after the UAE began mediating between Sudan and Ethiopia over the disputed the border region of Al-Fashaqa (AI, 29/03/21).

Earlier, on 21 April, Isaias, most of whose international travel uses planes belonging to Abu Dhabi (AI, 15/10/20), spoke at length with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan’s (MBZ), diplomatic advisor, the Palestinian Mohammed Dahlan, who made the trip to Eritrea’s capital Asmara. Dahlan, who was very involved in the UAE’s Horn of Africa foray, led a delegation of businessmen to Ethiopia in January.

In Khartoum, the Eritrean president gave his interlocutors, who included Sovereignty Council President Abdel Fatah al-Burhan, a letter from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the issue of the Al-Fashaqa Triangle, a 250 km2 area irrigated by the Setit and Albarak rivers and farmed by Ethiopian farmers but avidly claimed by Khartoum. In this case, Isaias reiterated to Burhan and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok the offers already made to them by the UAE foreign ministry, namely financing by Abu Dhabi of several energy production and agricultural land improvement projects in exchange for softening Sudan’s claim to the contested triangle.