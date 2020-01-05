#MATTUU..

PAARTII JIBBINU keessas nama sabaaf naasuu qabu tokko tokkoo nu gammachiisa.

Sababbiin isaas warra sabaaf hin Tolle qofaan waan guuttamaniif.

“Waajjirri guddaan waajjira gamoo osoo hin taane waajjira laphee uummataa keessatti banamee jirudha” kabajamoo Obbo Qalbeessaa kantiibaa magaalaa Mattuu sirna baniinsa Waajjira ABO G/I/A/Boor Mattuutti baname irratti haasa godhan keessaa!

#Election2020 Sovereignty debate

Sovereignty is the practical (as opposed to theoretical) capacity of states to act independentlywithout dictation and interference. These include states within confederal and federal arrangements.

The implication is clear, the states need to have the intellectual, political, economic and culturalcapabilities to exercise and sustain their sovereignty. Without such capability, sovereignty is nothingbut an empty pride that locks states in perpetual poverty and isolation.

Ethiopia has radical federal arrangement that puts sovereignty at its center and front. The constitution allows the secession of states from the federation through the processes of referendum.

This is an unprecedented cultural and political right. In terms of economic sovereignty, however, the federal arrangement is oddly unitary in nature. States have very limited power to collect revenueand they overweeningly rely on the federal government for their budget.

_______________________________________

Economic sovereignty: raise enough revenue from taxes, and exercise the power to dictate to onlysend as much revenue to the federal government as received in the form of federal subsidies.

Political sovereignty: the power and authority to design, pass by parliament and implement policiesand strategies that put the interests of the state first, and resist and repel the imposition of anypolicy/decision by federal or international government/organization

Cultural sovereignty: possess the political power and access to resources to develop own language and art, shape the society as desired through cultural revolution, and resist and repel any cultural imposition.

________________________________________

The threat to sovereignty from international organizations is real, both to federal government and states. However, federal government must not use the money it receives in the form of aid, loan and assistance from international community as a tool to erode states’ sovereignty. States’independence/sovereignty from federal government should be measured by how much budgetsubsidy they receive from the federal government compared to how much tax it collects from theirterritory. For example, the federal government can only collect 1 birr in tax for every 1 birr it sendsto Oromiyaa as subsidy. Anything more is subject to Oromiyaa’s sovereign right to allow or oppose,and its generosity to contribute to the overall welfare of the federation.