Massacre by Eritrean troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray region may constitute crime against humanity, Amnesty says

Eritrean troops “went on a rampage and systematically killed hundreds of civilians in cold blood, which appears to constitute crimes against humanity,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s director for east and southern Africa.

The United Nations defines crimes against humanity as “widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population.”

In its report, Amnesty calls for a U.N.-led investigation into the violence in Axum as part of a broader international inquiry of the conflict between the Ethiopian government and forces aligned with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) that began on Nov. 4.

The report comes amid mounting international pressure on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2018, to restore peace. Ethiopia receives hundreds of millions of dollars in annual aid from the United States and the European Union.

Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, for moves to end long-standing military tensions with neighboring Eritrea. Both Ethiopian and Eritrean officials have denied that Eritrean forces were involved in the Tigray conflict, despite conflicting accounts from witnesses.

In an email, Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, said he was not aware of the Amnesty report and criticized “ludicrous fabricated allegations” by anonymous sources and “photoshopped images.”

Amnesty said it shared the report with Ethiopian officials last week but had not received a response. The Ethiopian Embassy in Washington did not respond for a request for comment.

On Thursday, a message on a Twitter account run by the Ethiopian government said the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission was investigating “crimes and incidents” during the conflict.